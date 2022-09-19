Despite, Ofori Sarpong attend Sammy Kuffuor’s son’s birthday party

Images from Sammy Kuffour's son's birthday

The East Legon Executive fitness club members, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, have celebrated the first birthday of former Bayern Munich footballer Sammy Osei’s son.

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger GhHyper, it saw the former football star at his home with his son in his arms while his wife stood right next to him along with members of the East Legon Executive club.



Sammy Kufour’s son had a cocomelon-themed birthday party which saw no kids at the event.



If not for the setting at the event, the birthday party could have passed as an adult party with the calibre of people who were present.



All the fitness club members donned an all-white attire while Sammy Kuffour’s wife and son clothed themselves in white and red, representing the former club of the player.

The rich and famous who all attended the little one’s party drove there in some of their most expensive cars all coloured black.





ADA/BB