Despite's Son will be president of Ghana one day - Sonnie Badu drops prophecy

KENNEDY OSEI LAWYER.jpeg Kennedy Osei was called to the bar on Friday

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has stated that Kennedy Osei, the first son of billionaire and businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is bound to be president of Ghana someday.

According to Sonnie Badu who pastors a church in the United Kingdom, he has had a revelation that Kennedy Osei who was among over 700 new lawyers called to the Ghanaian Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, will become head of state in the future.

“Let this go on record @_kennedyosei will be a President of Ghana one day …. I see it so clear …. Congratulations brother on your call to the Ghana Bar @_kennedyosei you are a man of Power .. no one can dim your light,” the musician captioned an image of the newly enrolled lawyer on his Facebook page.

The enrolment of over 700 new lawyers was held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the auspices of the General Legal Council which is the statutory body obligated by law to uphold the professional standard of lawyers.

The Call to the Bar event, according to a legal news portal, Dennislawnew, is deemed in law to be a formal meeting of the General Legal Council and they set the various formalities of this meeting as captured by Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).



