Despite’s son Kennedy Osei throws lavish party after being called to the Bar

Kennedy's lavish party

Kennedy Asante Osei threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate his Call to The Bar on Sunday, November 13, through to November 14, 2022.

In some videos that were shared on Instagram by UTVGhana, the millionaire's son who doubles as a businessman was joined by his family, friends and colleagues from work.



His wife, Tracy Osei, was also spotted while clad in a beautiful dinner dress coloured hot pink, she paired with the same colour heels and a long hair extension.



On the other hand, Kennedy wore a simple but classy white long-sleeve shirt with a pair of grey pants.



While the party went on, Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong walked in and were taken to a table where his son introduced some people believed to be his friends to him.



The millionaire looked nothing short of stunning with his signature neatly sewn short sleeve shirt and matching pants.

On November 11, 2022, Kennedy Osei joined the tall list of graduates who were called to the Ghana Bar.



The #Kency2020 originator clad a black and white attire matching it with a peruke that brought a sense of formality and solemnity to their graduation ceremony.



In a post he shared on his Instagram, he posed wearing his graduation gown while seated with one leg crossed on the other.



His caption that accompanied the post read, “The Time Is Here: KENNEDY ASANTE OSEI ESQ. #GODFIRST. Thank you.”





ADA/PEN