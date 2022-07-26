2
Details of Tracey Boakye's upcoming wedding

Tracey Boakye Tbtb1 Tracey Boakye

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Tracey Boakye has released the full list of persons who would perform different functions at her much-anticipated wedding.

Although the groom-to-be is unknown, the stipulated time for the wedding is Saturday, July 30, 2022. On her official page, Tracey Boakye dubbed her wedding #Francey22.

The occasion is expected to be graced by some musicians booked to perform.

The likes of Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Brother Sammy, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther are scheduled to perform at the traditional marriage ceremony while Nakeeyat The Poet, Clevester The Poet, Ohemaa Mercy, Becca and Kwabena Kwabena will perform at the dinner.

Mc PapJay of Y102.5FM, Kumasi, has been billed to be the Master of Ceremonies with DJ Lamar as the official disc jockey.

The event, according to Tracey Boakye's post, will be produced by filmmaker Kofi Asamoah.

Below is the full list of event planners and their respective roles alongside musicians performing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
