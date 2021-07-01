Dhamie releases visuals for ‘Heartbreak’ song

Dhamie, Afrobeats musician

Afrobeats musician Dhamie has released the video for his much-publicized 2021 single dubbed ‘Heartbreak’.

The song which is one that the singer hopes would resonate with many who may have experienced some form of heartbreak from their lover was produced by seventeen-year-old Takoradi-based music producer Khalifa Shaker.



According to the ‘Bless the Boy’ composer, ‘Heartbreak’ stems from his personal experience with love and hopes other lovers can relate to it.



“In as much as you may have been on the wrong side of love, you will definitely find someone that would treat you as you ought to be treated,” Dhamie stated.

The video was released online on June 28 via the artiste’s official Youtube and Instagram pages.



He captioned a snippet of the video “majority of people have got their heart broken in the name of relationships but that doesn’t mean we should give up on LOVE. Official video for my first 2021 single #HeartBreak will be out on Monday!!”



The official audio is expected to be out on all digital streaming platforms soon.