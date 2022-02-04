Dhat Gyal quits music after 5 years

Singer Dhat Gyal

Dhat Gyal thanks media and bloggers

Thanks to all my fans for the support, says female singer



Dhat Gyal out of music



Young singer, Ernestina Afari, popularly known as Dhat Gyal has announced an end to her musical career.



Dhat Gyal in an official post on Instagram sighted by GhanaWeb on February 1, thanked her fans for their support over the last five years adding that Ghanaians showed her love.



"This is my public notice to my fans and supporters that I have officially signed out of music. Thanks to you all for your support and love you showed me," read the post.



She furthered that fans should not be surprised to see her in a different world.

It is unclear what she meant by that statement but Instagram users could not share their sentiments as the singer blocked access to commenting on the post.



Also, she has deleted all previous posts except her recent statement which has come as a surprise to many who have been rooting for the 20-year-old singer.



Dhat Gyal added: "Thanks to you all for the support since 2017. Thanks to all bloggers and all the media I can't thank you enough and I wish I can bring out a well written letter. Don't be surprised to see me in a different world and not that of music."



Popular among her songs include Miss You, Odo, Jo, Any Man Na Man.



