Di Asa is my favourite reality show on TV - Kyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center

Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has lauded the management of Atinka Media Village (AMV) for introducing the Di Asa reality show.

According to him, the show since its inception in 2017 has boosted the morale of plus-size women in Ghana.



Atinka Media Village in 2017 launched its maiden Television reality Show dubbed, “Di Asa” at its premises at Avenor Junction in Accra.



“Di Asa” which is aimed at engaging plus-sized market women in a dance competition has educated over 1,000 market women on how to live a healthy life as a plus-sized woman.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew said, “I salute the management of Atinka Media Village for bringing Di Asa".



“I must confess to you that, I really love watching the Di Asa show and I can’t wait to see the Season 5 hit our screens", he told Kaakiyre Ofori.

He said, the content of the show portrays the rich culture in Ghana and is loved by many including Members of Parliament.



Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew encouraged the management of Atinka Media Village (AMV) to think of taking the show outside Ghana to sell Ghana to the world.



Meanwhile Season five (5) of Atinka TV’s multiple award-winning shows, Di Asa will be launched today at the Dor Events Annex, North Kaneshie, opposite the Alabaster School.



Artistes on the bill are VGMA22 New Artiste of the Year, Mr. Drew, Sherifa Guru, and popular Child Poet, Nakeeyat Dramani.



Past queens from Season one to four will also represent in their numbers to thrill the audience with amazing performances.

At the event, prizes for the winners, venues for audition, mode of auditioning and all information about the main show will be revealed to the public.



The event which is expected to start at 4 p.m will be live on Atikna TV and streamed live on Facebook, Atinka TV Ghana, YouTube.



The Public is therefore encouraged to take note and tune into Atinka TV for more updates.