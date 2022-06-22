Diamond Appiah fights Nana Tornado

Diamond Appaih and Nana Tonardo have intensified their fight on social media

Diamond Appiah calls out Tonardo over leaked audio

Diamond Appiah betrayed Afia Schwarzenegger – Tornado claims



Viral video was doctored, I never accused Schwarzenegger falsely- Diamond Appiah



Failed NPP politician cum socialite, Diamond Appiah, has lambasted Nana Tornado after he leaked an audio in which the former was purportedly exposing Afia Schwarzenegger.



One of the reasons for Afia’s visit to the Nogokpo shrine was to seek justice and summon some individuals spreading reports that she once slept with a dog in exchange for money.



Several efforts to fight such claims which were first started by her former best friend, Nana Tornado, have since proven futile.



Nana Tornado in a bid to ‘intensify the heat’ again circulated an audio in which a voice which purportedly belongs to Afia’s friend, Diamond Appiah was captured backing Tonado’s claims.

In the said video, the unidentified voice admitted that her friend indeed slept with a dog and her curses against Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw and others won’t work.



Many were stunned as according to them, they least expected that Diamond could betray her mafia gang member.



The said audio which made rounds on the internet infuriated Diamond Appiah to the extent she has decided to hit back at Tonardo.



“Afia Schwarzenegger and I are laughing at your fake audio claiming to be your voice. So, you jobless anbobra fuor won’t find something profitable to do. Whiles I’m busy making money, you are still in your dirty rooms recording fake audios. Next time use somebody that sounds more like me and speaks impeccable English cos that one sounded like her English dey Nsawam prison. Instead of lying desperately on my name for clout, go and look for some cleaning job to do and earn some money so you won’t go begging,” Diamond Appiah wrote on her Instagram stories.”



Listen to the audio below:

















EB/FNOQ