Diamond Appiah's hairstyle at #Francey22 dinner triggers mockery

Diamond Appiah at Tracey's wedding

Social media users have made fun of ‘Mafia Gang’ member, Diamond Appiah, after she was spotted with a very peculiar hair extension that drew attention to her at Tracey Boakye and her husband's wedding dinner in Kumasi.

The self-acclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ donned a beautiful cream dress she matched with a cream pair of heels and blonde hair extensions. Some have said her outfit suited the occasion except for the styling of her hair.



Diamond was captured with her hair extensions combed back giving her a funny receding bald look.



Her forehead coupled with her styled baby hairs from a distance screamed for attention.



This got a social media user to react by saying, "she is a whole social science case study’ after her hair extension combed back changed her whole look."



Some other comments shared by some social media users read:



“Who uses this purse ???? again….and she will be criticising people..boi!!!waaaaa see wig and u were busily laughing at Delay and Jackie??? leave go and rest eh."

“So who did her edges? Krom ha hair stylist paaa dierr, a whole Mafia gang na mu ay3 nu sei.”



“The wig is it 360 or 180???? I want to know who installed it."





