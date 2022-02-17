Diamond Appiah twerks in a swimming pool, shades critics

Diamond Appiah celebrates Val’s Day in grand style

Diamond Appiah flaunts ‘bikini body’



Ghanaians react to Diamond Appiah’s sultry video online



Popular Ghanaian socialite cum failed politician, Diamond Appiah, has grasped the minds of social media users with her ‘bikini body’ whiles chilling in her customized pool.



She was seen in a black swimsuit which flaunted her curves as she twerked to Rema’s ‘bounce’ in water on Valentine’s Day.



Sipping on a glass of Moet champagne and having dinner in the pool, Diamond was having a good time.



She shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption; “Just because is Valentine’s Day. #Natural Curves #No Silicon #Their Dream Body #living their dream life #Boss Life #My Five Star Mansion.”

Diamond’s caption was perhaps to shade some critics who earlier accused her of engaging in liposuction.



Social media users have since shared numerous comments about the 35-year-old’s post, with some lambasting her for flaunting her butt in that manner.



Watch the videos below







