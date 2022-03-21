Diamond Platnumz cannot account for the number of children he has

Tanzanian Super Star Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian Super Star Diamond Platnumz is not sure of the number of children he has produced.

Diamond platnumz is unsure if he has five or six children.



In the latest Netflix Series “Young, famous and African," he tells a story about the fact that he has two children he cannot account for because he had them through one night stands.



He explained that with one of the children who is his eldest child and should be ten years he had the child when he went on a tour at Muanza where he had a one night stand.



The other child he said the mother is married and does not want her husband to know that the child is not his.

“Couple of months back my mum told me she met this lady, and I know the lady. And the lady says she has my kid but then she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married and her husband thinks the kid is his."



The musician indicates that he is now single and ready to mingle.



Young, Famous and African is a series streaming on Netflix that features Famous Africans telling their stories and experiences in life.