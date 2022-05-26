Diana Asamoah and Highlife musician, Dada KD release ‘Save The Date’ photos

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah and Highlife musician, Dada KD

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has tasked her fans to anticipate her incoming achievement in a post that has since garnered massive reactions.

Diana’s epic and cryptic message; Save the Date, has sparked rumours of her upcoming wedding.



The post she made on Facebook saw her in a loved-up photo with veteran Highlife musician, Dada KD.



Their demeanor and the wide smile on the Tetelestai hitmaker’s face have led her 994k followers to conclude that, she will soon be off the market after over 40 years of spinsterhood.



Others have also argued that the post could be a possible music collaboration.

Dada KD, who did not confirm or deny the claims, said they will break the internet on September 3, 2022.



He further fueled speculations with the caption, “what’s being put together, None should try and set asunder”.



Read the post below:



