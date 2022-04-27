0
Diana Asamoah defines style in new look

Singer Diana Asamoah 322.jpeg Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah once again slays for God

Gospel singer receives backlash from the public over her style

Popular singer tackles critics

Diana Asamoah has become a fashion inspiration to some fans who anticipate her outfit at public appearances following her rebranding last year.

The Ghanaian gospel musician and Evangelist has declared her intention to 'slay' for God, the reason why she now invests in her clothes, hair, makeup, heels and bags.

In the latest video published by her stylist, Nana Asante Augustine, the worshipper looked exquisite in a white blazer and trouser set with a high pony and flawless makeup.

She rocked a statement gold necklace with a multicoloured heel and side bag that complemented her look.

Although many have chastised her for concentrating on her outward appearance instead of the word of God, she explains that looking good does not make her a sinner.

"Instead of Men of God to preach about salvation to their church members, they are preaching about Diana Asamoah thinking that Diana Asamoah has betrayed God and now working to win souls for satan," said the singer in a Facebook Live video back in March 2022.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nana Asante Augustine (@barimah_makeup_artistry)

