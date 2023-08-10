Diana Asamoah indirectly jabs Ohemaa Mercy over ‘fake deliverance session’ on TikTok live

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has heavily criticized a certain gospel singer for what she described as pretentiously casting out demons from a lady on TikTok live.

In a quest to slam some prophets including the likes of Prophet Azuka over their misconduct on social media, Diana Asamoah added the said gospel singer to the list.



Earlier, Ohemaa Mercy was captured on TikTok, ordering a supposed ‘demon-possessed’ woman to free one of her victims.



This was captured in a viral video, that has since stirred interesting reactions and plunged netizens into a state of confusion online.



Diana Asamoah, after analyzing the development, has also shared her sentiments on the issue but in an indirect manner.



“The other time, someone was faking deliverance on TikTok, shouting come out! Come out! Take the screams to your room because Ghanaians are now wise. If you want to be an effective woman of God, learn the bible properly. Deliverance is about repentance. This thing she did is fake.

"Shouting all over the place. We’ve seen some of these things before. If you had shared the word of God instead, someone would have benefited. Some of us have been in this game for long so we will expose whoever is pretending,” she stated on AngelFM.











EB/FNOQ