Diana Asamoah is attention-seeking, she is now a 'slay queen artiste' - Big Akwes

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has waded into Diana Asamoah and Frimprince’s separation as artiste and producer after it was disclosed that the two had parted ways.

Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Big Akwes accused Diana Asamoah of being the cause of her separation from the music executive.



According to the actor, the gospel artiste suddenly changed from focusing on her music to looking for trends and seeking attention by doing things she wouldn't have done in the past.



“She is attention-seeking. She prefers to do something that will bring her attention. She likes the trend so she can stay relevant. How she learnt these things was through preachers.



“In the beginning, she held onto God very well and was doing the important things which she has stopped to become a slay queen artiste... It's the reason this separation has happened,” he said.



The Kumawood actor made some bold claims that Diana Asamoah has found it comfortable to wear wigs, makeup, earrings and do many other things she thought were sinful.



“You already know she has changed. She has changed. I remember back then when she was a dark person, now she is fair. She has changed.

“The heels she refused to wear, now she wears heels. The earrings she didn't want to wear, now she wears them. The makeup she thought was evil, she puts it on now, including her hair,” he added.



Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, announced in a press release dated August 4, 2022, that he was no longer going to work with the gospel artiste.



In an interview, Mr Frimpong said he would rather work with secular artistes than gospel musicians.



According to the CEO, the gospel star started to derail from the main reason they were brought together to work, with her attention channelled towards other things like her looks and many other things.







