Diana Asamoah plays snooker with Yaw Tog, fans react

Diana Asamoah spends her day with Yaw Tog

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, spent her day hanging out with Trap artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog.



In a post that was shared by the gospel artiste on her Instagram with a link to a YouTube channel owned by blogger, Dave Hammer, she was seen playing snooker with the young artiste at a dinner.



The caption read, “Train up a child in the way he should go...Something is cooking.”



Netizens have shared their surprise at the meeting as many have suggested the two artistes were working on a project.

In some of the reactions shared by social media users, many have pointed out the fact that Diana Asamoah looked younger than ever.



“Honestly this woman is looking more younger and stunning paa these days,” a social media user reacted while another commended her beauty saying, “Who’s styling this woman now. She’s looking good.”



“Now she just realised that Heaven is here. You don’t die before Heaven. Heaven or Hell is a state of Mind. Just enjoy life to the fullest and do good to others for your next world ‘Reincarnation’,” a user added.



In the last couple of weeks, Diana Asamoah has made headlines with her style of dressing. The gospel musician now wears makeup and dons dresses that make her stun more than ever.



