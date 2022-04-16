1
Diana Asamoah says no one will know should she get married

Diana Asamoah Glows Diana Asamoah looking stunning in makeup and attire

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah rumoured to be married

Diana Asamoah debunks marriage rumours

Diana Asamoah insists young man stroking her hair in video was younger brother

Diana Asamoah has said no one will catch wind of her real wedding if Ghanaians are waiting to attend her marriage ceremony.

Speaking with Dave Hammer TV, the gospel artiste said she will marry and birth children without the majority of Ghanaians knowing.

“For me to go about spreading the news that I am about to get married isn't in my nature. To be honest with you, should I get married. No one will know about my wedding, before they know it I have given birth,” he said in Twi.

Diana Asamoah topped trends quite recently for having a young man stroking her hair just when rumours were circulating that she was getting married in the UK.

To set the record straight, Diana Asamoah disclosed that the young man who was stroking her hair was her younger brother.

According to the singer, her brother after the rumours were published on various special media platforms thought it was funny to make sure people had more to say, which is why he appeared in her live video.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
