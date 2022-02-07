Diana Asamoah set to launch 'Slay for Christ Foundation'

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Gospel singer says she 'slays' for God

I will turn my looks into something positive, says gospel singer



I am not slaying because I am wealthy, Diana Asamoah



Veteran singer, Diana Asamoah, has hinted at launching a group that will encourage Christians to look good, she termed it 'slaying' for God.



The gospel musician has been in the news for her latest taste in fashion which has been greeted with mixed reactions.



The new version of the singer famed for her hit single 'Akoko Abon' is focused on slaying to glorify her maker.

According to critics, her love for makeup and the efforts she puts into her physical outlook doesn't speak well of a minister of the gospel.



But she is not stopping anytime soon adding that she is not moved by the bad comments.



"I am not slaying because I am wealthy today. I am slaying for Christ because I have understood the word of God better than in the past. I am slaying for Christ, so it would be easier to win the youth for Christ. I will soon launch ‘Slay for Christ Foundation'," the popular singer is reported to have said according to a report by rainbowradioonline.com.



Critics on social media have argued that Mama Diana is switching the attention from the gospel to her physical appearance especially her expensive dresses, heels, and hair extensions which she rocks with style.



"You have decided to tag me as a slay queen, but I will turn it into something positive. I will continue to slay. If you want to use that to smear me with something negative and evil, I will turn it into something positive,” she noted.