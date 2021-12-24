Diana Asamoah slammed for wearing heavy makeups and trousers

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel diva and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has been called out by a section of the public on Instagram for being a big-time hypocrite because she’s now overdoing all the things she spoke against sometime ago.

Diana Asamoah received all these backlashes after a video that has since gone rife on the internet showed how she was rocking heavy makeups, trousers, and a shoe that has been pinned by trolls as “kankuma”.



Some time ago, this same Diana Asamoah who is now a budding slays queen spoke against the wearing of makeups and trousers by women.



According to Diana Asamoah, wearing makeup is demonic so it should be avoided at all cost



She also contended that any woman who wears trousers will burn in hell because it is an abomination to do so as a Christian.



These sentiments from Diana Asamoah have come back to haunt her because she is now exhibiting all the things she outrightly condemned.



Some of the comments under Diana Asamoah heavy makeups and trousers video read:

maahme__pokuaah said, "Someone I know burnt all her trousers because of her teachings now she is wearing them."



dominickie20 added, "I quite remember when she was strongly against makeup and weaves now di3 no gaba oo."



takyiemmanuella said, "I remember she used to preach about 'slaying' adding “eiii s3 ohia na 3ma me ka saa oh this life no balance."



zee_zeemoh wrote, "I don’t understand this new Diana. I like that she now dresses up but something is just off for me."







