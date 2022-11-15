0
Diana Asamoah takes fashion to an extra mile at her ‘Abba Father’ concert

Diana Asamoah (1) Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah has shared several pictures from her 2022 ‘Abba Father’ concert, looking succulent in her presentation and fashion style.

The gospel musician’s show came off at the University of Professional Studies, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with believers and non-believers in attendance.

In two separate, beautiful pictures, the evangelist was captured donning dresses that screamed attention and elegance.

One white dress was stylishly designed to look like a fitting dress while also being a ball gown to give her princess vibes.

Her second attire, an embellished red, fitted her body so well that it had flowing fabrics that looked like wings on the shoulder area making the artiste look like she could fly.

The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed 'The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory'.

Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku graced the event.

