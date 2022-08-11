Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, others listed for Ghana National Gospel Music Awards on August 27

Official artwork for the event

Organizers of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have announced a date for the most anticipated event.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the nominees for the 5th edition of the awards scheme were announced.



Slated for Saturday, August 27, 2022, the event which takes place at the Accra International Conference Center will see a list of the most sought-after Gospel musicians including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor and KobbySalm perform on the night.



Musicians Diana Hamilton, M.O.G. Music, and Akesse Brempong lead the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA).



The musicians grabbed 8 nods each in different categories for their works released in the year under review. They however battle it out for the prestigious Gospel Artiste of the Year category.

Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor also grabbed 7 nominations each.



Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) is sponsored by Pedlo Energy with support from Africa World Airlines.



Organizers will announce other performers in the coming days.



