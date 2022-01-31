Diana Hamilton admits to having limited knowledge of the E-levy

Diana Hamilton prays the end results of the E-levy favours Ghanaians

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has disclosed that she has limited knowledge of the controversial E-levy Bill.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, she has some sort of idea what the E-levy is about but not the details and has begged for the outcome of the E-levy to be in favour of Ghanaians.



“I’ve heard people talking about it, but I don’t know what it entails. I think it is a topic for discussion at the moment, and there is a lot of debate ongoing. I pray that whatever decision comes out of that will favour the Ghanaian,” she admits.



Ever since the E-levy was mentioned in the 2021 budget, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the government's decision to initiate the electronic transaction levy.

Many Ghanaians expressed their displeasure taking to social media to castigate the decision.



Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta insisted that the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill be resubmitted before parliament on January 25, 2022, but the decision failed.



According to him, the tax measure contained in the 2022 budget statement, is a critical tool for rebuilding Ghana’s economy.



Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday January 19, the finance minister said, “Ladies and gentlemen the E-levy is a necessary tool to increase our tax to GDP from circa 11.13 % to 16% and above to guarantee that we pay for what we use”



The minister then advocated for the swift passage of the E-levy Bill which has been at an impasse in parliament since its announcement.



He further underscored the need to approve the E-levy Bill in order to address the recent downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating from ‘B’ to ‘B-‘ by international ratings agency, Fitch.