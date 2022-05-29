Diana Hamilton didn’t charge me anything for the feature - Daakyehene

Diana Hamilton

Gospel Musician and Broadcast Journalist, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman says the Multiple Award-winning Gospel Artist, Diana Hamilton did not charge him anything for their collaboration song.

Daakyehene has featured Diana Hamilton in a new beautiful contemporary gospel song.



Speaking in an interview on Ekwan so dwoodwoo show on Okay Fm with sit-in host David Ofori Sarfo aka Bongo Depharaa, Daakyehene said even Diana refused to take an envelope he had prepared for her.



‘I sealed an envelope and tried giving it to Diana but she said oh how, I am just supporting the Kingdom and the Manager, King David said Master take your money away’ Daakyehene explained.



He was answering a question from the host as to how much a big artiste like Diana Hamilton had charged for the featuring.



The banger titled ‘Can’t Forget’ features multiple Award winners, Diana Hamilton and the heart soothing song was produced by Disaab Groove.



The song recounts and details what God has done in the life of the broadcast journalist who doubles as a Gospel Musician.

The Song colours Daakyehene that he can never forget the providential blessings and grace bestowed upon him throughout his life: God’s protection, God’s provision, grace, and good health among others and so he should be grateful to the Almighty for how far he has brought him into the light of the world.



Diana Hamilton also comes in with her own rendezvous and melodious voice to add some unique spice to the song.



According to Daakyehene, the banger must propel every creature to remember the goodness of God and what He has done in their respective lives than complain and whine over earthly pleasures.



Daakyehene has three albums to his credit and this latest song comes after Divine Selection where he featured Bro Sammy.



The mid-tempo Gospel contemporary mixed with English and the Akan language sandwiched with a melodious duet is on YouTube.