Diana Hamilton explains why she does few collabos

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton, says she is buzzed with everything happening around her with her new deal as the Brand Ambassador for Awake Purified Mineral Water.

In a one-on-one session with Media General's Anita Akua Akuffo, the Awurade Ye singer opened up on why she does not do many collaborations in Ghana.



According to her, she has done some collaborations in the past yet to be released.



“What makes me not able to do so much collaboration is the fact that I am not usually here and whenever I am here, I’m in a rush to go back again, and I don’t like to do recordings in absentia. I want to be in the studio with whoever I am singing with, and so I need the time for us to actually be in the studio,” she stated.



Giving to fans in a grand style when it comes to fashion, Diana Hamilton spoke about her clothing brand, which seems to have won the hearts of many people.

“We love our Africanness, we are always doing the African part of us but making it comfortable and suitable because I believe that when anybody sees you, your dressing will inform them who you are before you open your mouth and that is important.



“That is how come we do DH by DH so that we give them the Diana style in a Diana way,” she added.



The Kumasi edition of the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton comes off at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Becky Bonney, and Kofi Owusu Peprah as the guest ministers.