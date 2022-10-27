0
Menu
Entertainment

Diana Hamilton praises God for ‘miraculous’ recovery with new song

Diana Hamilton.png Gospel musician Diana Hamilton

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton is out with a new song titled ‘My Meditation' as a show of gratitude to her maker.

In an interview with Quophi Okyeame, the host of Angel drive on Angel FM, she explained that her song is in appreciation of God’s healing when she fell ill.

According to her, she fell seriously sick last year but doctors did not know what was wrong with her. So they did not diagnose her with any medication but told her she had an inflammation infection.

She was later asked to go for a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. The doctor after conducting the scan and other tests disclosed that there was nothing wrong with her.

She said after the doctor disclosed the results to her, she sat on the hospital bed wondering how to show gratitude to God and thus allowed her heart to do the talking.

“In the evening, the doctor said Diana there is nothing wrong [with you], one of the antibiotics have finally kicked in and now your infection markers are coming down…tomorrow you can start eating…I wanted to thank God but I realised that thank you is not enough…words fail me when it comes to God because what God has done for me is beyond my imagination…”

According to her, she believes her ministry as a worship and praise leader has a key impact on people’s lives.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries