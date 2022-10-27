Diana Hamilton praises God for ‘miraculous’ recovery with new song

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton is out with a new song titled ‘My Meditation' as a show of gratitude to her maker.

In an interview with Quophi Okyeame, the host of Angel drive on Angel FM, she explained that her song is in appreciation of God’s healing when she fell ill.



According to her, she fell seriously sick last year but doctors did not know what was wrong with her. So they did not diagnose her with any medication but told her she had an inflammation infection.



She was later asked to go for a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. The doctor after conducting the scan and other tests disclosed that there was nothing wrong with her.

She said after the doctor disclosed the results to her, she sat on the hospital bed wondering how to show gratitude to God and thus allowed her heart to do the talking.



“In the evening, the doctor said Diana there is nothing wrong [with you], one of the antibiotics have finally kicked in and now your infection markers are coming down…tomorrow you can start eating…I wanted to thank God but I realised that thank you is not enough…words fail me when it comes to God because what God has done for me is beyond my imagination…”



According to her, she believes her ministry as a worship and praise leader has a key impact on people’s lives.