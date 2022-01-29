Diana Hamilton set to perform at 2022 Ghana Music Awards-USA

Diana Hamilton

After signing a contract with Empress Gifty a few days ago, Dons Music Production, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have signed another huge one with Diana Hamilton, arguably the most decorated Ghanaian artiste in 2021.

The 2021 artiste of the year at both GMA-USA, UK and VGMA is expected to perform at the main event of the Ghana Music Awards-USA, scheduled to take place on August 20, 2022, at the Lincoln Theater USA.



Diana was adjudged the overall Best artist of the year at the second edition of GMA-USA and organizers say " it is just right to have her on our stage this year. There were a series of crushed programs last year, hence her reason for not appearing but this year, everything has been sorted so we are privileged to have her on our stage to bless us with her songs, vocal power and performances", Dennis Boafo, CEO of the scheme stated.



GMA-USA is a people's choice annual awards program, designed to award and reward Ghanaian musicians both in Ghana and in the diaspora especially in the United States of America.

Nominees shall be unveiled on April 16, 2022, at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in New York.



The main event is scheduled to take place on August 20, 2002.