Diana Hamilton weeps during live TV interview

Cookie Tee shares testimony
Diana Hamilton touched by Cookie's testimony
Diana Hamilton grabs awards
Gospel musician Diana Hamilton shed tears on TV3 during an interview with Cookie Tee. This was after the presenter had shared a testimony of how her encounter with the musician impacted her life.
Cookie who was quite emotional from the onset of the interview recalled how Diana Hamilton’s performance of a song caused a change in her [Cookie] life at a time it mattered most.
“At IYES last year, you performed this song and you mentioned my name. you didn’t know what you did on that day but God bless you,” Cookie Tee said while attempting to maintain her composure.
“I’m trying to hold it together so we can have this interview. If you ask me, I think God is working overtime with you. All these awards, all these endorsements, and it’s only February 2022. How does that feel for you?” she asked Diana Hamilton.
Responding to the question, Diana Hamilton who was apparently touched by the testimony of Cookie Tee could not control her tears.
“If you put everything you’ve said aside, just your reaction this morning, just your emotions this morning is my trophy, is my expression of gratitude to God,” Diana Hamilton said amid tears.
Diana Hamilton was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards. She made history as she became the first female gospel musician to win the coveted award. Her song ‘Adom’, also bagged the Most Popular Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Gospel Song of the Year awards.