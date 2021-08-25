Diana Hamilton wins artiste of the year at GMA-USA

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has won the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) held last Saturday in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA).

She beat competition from acts such as Fameye, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew and Medikal to win the award.



In addition to the Artiste of the Year award, Diana Hamilton also took home the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year awards.



Diana Hamilton, at the maiden edition of the awards ceremony held in 2020 took home the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year awards.



The event which was attended by number of personalities from the creative industry in Ghana and USA was organised to reward Ghanaian music stakeholders in USA and Ghana who have contributed to the growth of the country’s music industry.

Other winners on the night were Mr Drew for New Artiste of the Year and MOGmusic, who was named Male Vocalist of the Year. Celestine Donkor also won the Female Vocalist of the Year award.



Adina and Stonebwoy bagged the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Reggae/Danceall Artiste of the Year awards respectively, while Keche won Hiplife Song of the Year with ‘No Dulling’ and Group of the Year.



Kofi Kinaata and Amerado bagged the Highlife Song of the Year and Hiphop/Hiplife Song of the Year awards respectively, while KiDi emerged as the winner in the Afrobeat/Afropop Song of the Year and Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year categories among others.



Performers on the night were Samini, Choirmaster of Praye fame, Kaykay Amponsah and a host of others.