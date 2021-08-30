Diana Hamilton wins big at National Gospel Music Award

Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton

Diana Antwi Hamilton’s Adom track continues to do wonders for her as it singlehandedly won her four awards at the 2021 edition of the Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Award held.

At a well-attended event held on Friday, August 28, 2021, at the Trade Fair, La, Accra, Diana Hamilton emerged the overall Gospel Artiste of the Year with the song Adom.



Adom was responsible for her victory as Songwriter, Gospel Song and Praise song of the year.



The African Artiste of the Year went to Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo whiles Empress Gifty was decorated with the Music Video of the Year.



The Male and Female Artistes of the Year went to Akesse Brempong and Celestine Donkor respectively.



The ever-green Harmonious Chorale took the prize for the Chorale Group of the Year with Jayana emerging Female Vocalist of the Year.



Check out the full list below



1. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

2. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - Diana Antwi Hamilton



3. MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - Empress Gifty – Jesus Over Do (skyweb)



4. URBAN GOSPEL - Kobbysalm - Sambele



5. MALE VOCALIST - Carl Clottey



6. FEMALE VOCALIST – Jayana



7. MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - Akesse Brempong



8. GOSPEL FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - Celestine Donkor

9. SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR - Diana Hamilton – Adom (Grace)



10. COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR - Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle – Blessed



11. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR - Diana Hamilton – Adom –Grace



12. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR DIASPORA - Hetty Corgie



13. WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR - Eric Jeshrun ft Joe Mettle - You Reign



14. NEW GOSPEL ARTISTE - Kelvin Sasu



15. PRAISE SONG OF THE YEAR - Diana Hamilton – Adom

16. TRADITIONAL SONG - Lawyer Antwi – Agyei – Na who cause am



17. CHORAL GROUP OF THE YEAR - Harmonious Chorale Ghana



18. INSTRUMENTALIST - Dan Grahl



19. ADVENTIST VIBRANT - Don Cemon



20. RADIO/ TELEVISION - Franky5 Hitz Fm



21. CHURCH CHOIR OF THE YEAR - Covenant Voices RCI (Accra)



22. HYBRID - Fameye ft Kwesi Athur – Long life

23. MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR - Vincent Nyafele (Vinny Kay)



24. ARTISTE MANAGER OF THE YEAR



25. INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE - Detroit Youth Choir - USA- Glory



26. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Elder Mireku and Diana Hopeson