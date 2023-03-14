Diasporans would have returned to help build Ghana if not for our leaders' 'wickedness, incompetence' – Sony Achiba

Sony Achiba

Were it not for the wickedness and incompetence of Ghanaian leaders, a lot of diasporans would have returned home to help build the country, Hiplife star Sony Achiba has said.

He said this on CTV's Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Flex, Thursday, March 9, 2023.



Achiba mentioned that he has lived and worked in the United Kingdom since "2004, 2005 thereabouts."



He, however, revealed that he has the desire like many other diasporans to return home, except that life in Ghana is "hard a bit. Home is very tough."



"If our leaders are able to put things right – there are a lot of people who want to come home to help the country with their knowledge and experience," he said.



He lashed out at Ghana's leaders questioning their conscience and competence.

"It is amazingly worrying to me that our leaders – I don't know if it is intentional wickedness or sheer incompetence," he lamented, suggesting that "if" the Ghana's leaders "can't do the job, they should find people who can to do it."



The 'Nipa Boniayefo' hitmaker argued that if Ghana can employ foreigners, including White people, to manage the senior male national team, Black Stars, leaders should be equally ready to appoint foreigners to occupy posts such as the "Agricultural Ministry, Trade and Industry Ministry [and others]" as long as it will result in good fortunes and profits to the nation.



"It is simple," he said. "If you can't do it, you just can't, so you let someone come and teach you."



Achiba went on to say that even though he is not as educated as Ghana's political leaders, whenever he visits, he can identify so many business opportunities.



"The people in leadership, however, don't know how to create the jobs," he charged passionately. "It means something is wrong somewhere."

He stressed that "if the right things are done, a lot of people will return with their knowledge and skills to come home and help. They already have the desire to return."



Currently, Sony Achiba is a farmer with farms in Sunyani and Wenchi, all of the Bono Region of Ghana.



He said his biggest inspiration for this venture was actor, farmer and politician John Setor Dumelo.



Eyeing a permanent return to Ghana, he revealed he intends to venture into fish and snail farming.