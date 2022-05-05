Did Abeiku Santana shade 3Music Awards?

Abeiku Santana names the biggest awards scheme in Ghana

Radio presenter shades 'smaller' awards schemes



Abeiku Santana sends advice to musicians who have boycotted the VGMA



Radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has belittled all other music awards schemes in Ghana by crowning the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as the ultimate and highest in the country.



He claimed that artistes who are awarded by any other scheme currently running in the industry can not be compared or matched up to one who takes home a VGMA plague.



"VGMA is the biggest, ultimate music awards scheme in Ghana. It has been 23 good years, it is the biggest. I hope you understand? It is the highest, it is the ultimate," he said.



The celebrated radio presenter added that artistes who gain VGMA nominations should be proud. Abeiku also cautioned 'stubborn' singers who have boycotted the awards scheme due to personal reasons to reconsider their decision and join the winning team.

"If you win any other music award whether it is 1 Music, 7 Music, 10 Music or 100 Music and not a VGMA, it is worthless. It is just like completing Secondary School and not making it to the university. The VGMA is the 'university' of all awards in the country. I will term any artiste who to claims not to attend the VGMA as a candidate who failed their WASSCE," he stated on his show.



Reacting to the comment passed by the Okay FM presenter, music lovers on social media noted that Abeiku Santana was indirectly jabbing the 3Music Awards, which in the past years has posed great competition to the VGMA after almost 23 years of its existence.



Watch the video below:







