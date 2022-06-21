Did Delay shade Joyce Blessing?

Controversy hits Joyce Blessing's marriage

Delay recounts encounter with female gospel musician and husband



Television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has recalled a hostile encounter with a female gospel musician and her husband during the filming of an interview with the musician.



Her account, captured on the latest episode of The Delay Show which had Piesie Esther as a guest, was on the back of a question she asked the interviewee as regards how she has been able to sustain her marriage after a wedding ceremony in 2010.



In response, Piesie Esther said aside from God being her helper, there is an enormous understanding, tolerance and respect between her and her husband. Piesie Esther remarked that although she meets different people each day due to her profession, she has never demeaned her husband, and neither has the husband been disrespectful towards her.

Delay appeared impressed by the longevity of the marriage and the answer Piesie Esther gave. The TV host mentioned that she once predicted that a certain gospel musician’s marriage won’t last due to how the couple conducted themselves when they showed up on her set for an interview.



Emphasising that her comment was not to spite the said gospel musician, Delay stated that it was just a recollection of events.



“There was a gospel musician who came here for an interview and it created problems," Delay said. "Her husband wanted to even beat me during the interview and it was at that time that I detected that the marriage won't last. True to my words, it didn't. It's not like I’m excited about what happened in their marriage but I’m just saying."



Although Delay did not disclose who the female gospel musician and the husband were, there are suggestions Joyce Blessing and her estranged husband Dave Joy were the people she was referring to.



The deciphering is on the basis of history and current events.

In 2018, Joyce Blessing appeared on The Delay Show and they had a rough time on set. The singer who at that time was escorted to the said interview by her husband cum manager said she was bullied and disrespected by the TV host.



During the interview, Delay, known for her assertiveness, appeared unenthused about the conduct of Dave Joy.



She asked Joyce Blessing: "Are you your own woman? Because anytime I call, your husband picks up the call. Even your personal line, he picks up. Even while this interview is ongoing, your husband is all over the place, standing on my neck. He moves to my cameraman, director... What at all does he want?” Delay quizzed at that time.



One can recall that after that particular incident, Joyce Blessing stormed several platforms to narrate her side of the story adding that the interview was doctored.



The marriage hiccup

In 2020, GhanaWeb reported that Joyce Blessing's marriage was on the verge of collapse. This was after several allegations of infidelity hit both parties. Reports suggested that a DNA report conducted without Joyce Blessing's consent revealed that one of the three children was not Dave Joy's.



After two years, Joyce and Dave are still battling. On June 15, 2022, a video of an intoxicated Joyce Blessing professing love to a man was leaked. Management of the artiste said the video was old and was intended for her husband.



In the midst of the brouhaha, Dave Joy rebutted saying the video was meant for another man. He mentioned that Joyce Blessing in the said video mentioned 'Kwame' as the recipient but he [Dave Joy] is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He said: "I am not Kwame. Joyce, you didn’t make the video for me. You sent it to Kwame. You know the Kwame that you made the video for. This issue is old. I wouldn’t have spoken about it, but you accused me of being the recipient of the video. So I want to absolve myself."



