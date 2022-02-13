Did Michy ignore Bulldog at the mention of Shatta Wale?

Michy

Michy meets Bulldog

Shatta Wale explains why he and Michy aren’t together



Michy unperturbed about Shatta Wale's posture



Michelle Diamond, the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, appeared indifferent when Bulldog, manager of the dancehall musician, attempted to grab her attention with a conversation about the artiste.



In a behind-the-scenes video clip shared on UTV’s Instagram page, Michelle Diamond popularly known as Michy could be seen engaging everyone on set but Bulldog despite several efforts by the artiste manager to attract her attention.



“Shatta is coming ooo”, said Bulldog while a cheerful-looking Michy filmed guests on set. She subsequently engaged sit-in host, Yvonne Nelson, as she touted how “amazing” the actress and film producer looked.

Bulldog who felt he’s been left out asked: “Oh, Michy, why are you cutting me out?” Regardless, Michy refused to interact with Bulldog but the latter would not be discouraged.



“Shatta Michy”, he exclaimed while adjusting himself to be captured in Michy’s shot.



Michy again refused to comment, neither did she film Bulldog. She rather moved to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for an interaction.



“Hi, Arnold, how much is your shoe today?” she sarcastically asked.



“GH¢1.50p”, a lively Arnold responded while displaying his shoe in elation.

In 2019, rumours were rife Shatta Wale and Michy had broken up after the latter accused the former of abuse. Shatta Wale in an interview in 2020 indicated that a comeback may not happen.



“I don’t want to make somebody unhappy and she wasn’t happy…me seeing her like this from this far is making me feel more comfortable with her,” he said on Daybreak Hitz.



In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Michy was reported to have said she and Shatta Wale are strangers now.



“We have no business, so it’s okay, I actually like it this way. whether we speak to not, I’m happy, he’s happy, my child is happy, that is very important to me.”



“We have to know this is life; not everything will work out, not everyone is supposed to remain in your life. But, on the other hand, some people come to teach you great lessons,” she noted.

When asked about the relationship between Shatta Wale and their son, Michy's response was cryptic.



She said: “Responsibilities like taking care of children is not something anybody should draw your attention to. I am dying if I can’t see my son smile; it’s a feeling that should be there. If it’s not there, it shouldn’t be forced."



