Did the child fall from a tree? – Computer Man tackles Joyce Blessing’s husband over DNA brouhaha

Prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as ‘Computer Man’ has lambasted Joyce Blessing’s estranged husband, Dave Joy, for alleging that one of their children does not belong to him.



He has claimed that Dave Joy is circulating a fake DNA test result in the quest to publicly shame his wife.



Joyce Blessing trended on social media following reports that her ex-husband discovered through a DNA test that one of their children does not belong to him.

Joyce Blessing has been subjected to attacks and condemnation by scores of individuals following news of her alleged infidelity.



But Computer Man has thrown more light on the issue.



In an interview with Oman Chanel monitored by GhanaWeb, Computer Man insisted that Dave Joy is the biological father of all Joyce Blessing’s three children.



“When you slept with Joyce Blessing and poured your sperms into her, who else did you think could have had your child? You impregnated Joyce and after she has given you a child, you’re asking where it came from. Did they fall from a tree or they were planted as seeds in a fruit? All the children look exactly like Dave Joy. He just wants to embarrass Joyce since he cannot get her back,” the preacher stated.



Touching on earlier rumours that Joyce Blessing’s former manager, Kwesi Ernest, is the father of her children, Computer Man said;

“When Kwesi Ernest met Joyce Blessing, she already had a child with Dave Joy. We had to even force him to perform the traditional rites after she had the second child. And then after, the third child followed.”



Watch the video below




