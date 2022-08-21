Did we tell you we want revenge on Uruguay? - Bulldog on Asamoah Gyan’s World Cup bid

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bulldog)

Revenge on Uruguay should not be part of Asamoah Gyan’s reasons to want to return to the Ghana squad for the World Cup in Qatar because Ghanaians have not asked for that ‘favour’, artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has said.

The showbiz personality, well known as Bulldog, said on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, that while he acknowledges efforts the striker who once captained the senior national soccer team, Black Stars, is making towards a comeback, it is inappropriate for the footballer to target revenge for the country.



“What is the revenge about? Do you think Ghanaians want revenge? Are you the one seeking revenge or Ghanaians? Have we told you we need revenge? When did we speak to you about revenge? Why is he saying that?” Bulldog asked.



He mentioned that Asamoah Gyan may be seeking his interest having missed a penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final stage.



“When you’re a legend, you’d want to correct some errors before you retire; that is what he wants to do. Honestly, he did well for Ghana but that penalty he missed has become a dent,” Bulldog said.



Ghana after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is in the same group as Uruguay. The Black Stars will, however, not face Uruguay until their third and final Group H game.

“The circumstances are not the same. If it’s because of revenge, he should stay home,” Bulldog asserted.



36-year-old Gyan courted conversation when he announced his preparedness for this year's World Cup in Qatar.



He told the BBC: "Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically. The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.



"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor I'm improving faster than he thought.”



In his revenge narrative, Gyan said: "When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay in Ghana's group [in Qatar] the only thing that came into mind was revenge. Ghanaians want revenge.

"Personally, I just sat back and smiled because I understand how the game goes. What happened in 2010 is behind me [but] maybe there might be another opportunity."



"The most important game for Ghanaians right now is the game against Uruguay. Because this is at the back of everybody's mind, going for revenge."



Asamoah Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals. He is also the top African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup, with 6 goals.







BB