'Did you add your affair with your ex-friend’s husband? - Yvonne Nelson slammed

Yvonne Baby Daddy Yvonne Nelson and the father of her daughter's father, Jammie Roberts

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has come under criticism from a section of social media, following her revelations about her ex-boyfriend's affair with Tontoh Dikeh.

A popular Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, has criticized the actress for calling out people when she(Yvonne), also has skeletons in her cupboard.

The Ghanaian movie star has since been in the news following the publication of her memoir in which she claimed that Tonto Dikeh had been having affairs with several people, including her ex-boyfriend Iyanya.

Stella after analyzing the development has defended Tonto and lambasted Yvonne for fabricating lies while claiming that her book is false.

The blogger also criticized Yvonne for focusing on Nigerian celebrities to revive her career adding that Tonto and Iyanya never dated.

In a bid to hit Yvonne where it hurts the most, Stella also claimed that Yvonne had a sexual relationship with her ex-friend's husband and became pregnant for him.

One can recall that a couple of years ago, a Nigerian woman called out Yvonne Nelson for snatching Jammie(her father's daughter) from her.

