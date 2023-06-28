‘Didn’t you disrespect your mother? Or is she a duck? – A Plus fires Yvonne over ‘respect womanhood’ comment

Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, had slammed Yvonne Nelson over some comments she made about Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ song.

Shortly after Sarkodie’s audio response to Yvonne’s earlier allegations went viral, Yvonne Nelson, in a series of rants on Twitter established that the former’s response proves he doesn’t respect women.



“Insults won’t work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH,” Yvonne wrote.



But A Plus, who is also closely monitoring events, has taken to social media to express disgust at the actress’ statements.



A Plus, who has since criticized Yvonne Nelson for calling out Sarkodie in her book, has queried why she is championing a ‘respect womanhood’ narrative when all she did was to disrespect her own mother.



Kwame A Plus who had earlier lambasted Yvonne for projecting her mother for trolls, following claims of not knowing the real identity of her father has questioned the actress’ sudden claim of having the interest of women at heart.

“Yvonne Nelson says Sark should respect womanhood when she first disrespected and humiliate the woman who carried her for 9 months. Herh is your mother not a woman? Anaa she is a dabodabo (a duck)?” He wrote on Facebook.



He also asked Yvonne to keep mute and allow to Sarkodie also make some money from their rift.



That's not all, he also patted Sarkodie on the back for a ‘good job done’.



“One book one Rap! #1B1R If you write 10 books Sark will release 10 songs. You think you are the only one who likes money and 'fans' abi? Madam keep quiet and let's all cash out!! Kings Sark, the brotherhood is proud of you!





Sarkodie’s reply stirs massive reactions online



Social media has since been awash with reactions following Sarkodie’s release of a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is in response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurts her the most.









EB/FNOQ