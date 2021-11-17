Die quick and go if you believe there is a place called heaven – A Plus

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Social commentator and musician, A-Plus whose real name is Kwame Asare Obeng has revealed that he does not believe he will die and go to a place called heaven.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online, A Plus asserted that the clouds in the skies that produces rain is what he presumes as heaven.



According to him, he does not dispute and have any qualms if anybody believes there is heaven or hell, but to him nothing like that exist to him, hence does not believe there is a place like heaven where people will go and walk on gold when they die.



But this notwithstanding, the controversial A Plus in as much as he does not believe in the entirety of the Bible, there are some aspects in the Bible that teaches about morality he agrees with and one of such is the cliche of “do unto others, what you want others to do unto you”.

