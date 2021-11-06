Dietician Renee Opare-Otoo provides tips on losing weight

Mrs. Renee Opare-Otoo is a freelance dietician

Freelance Dietician, Mrs Renee Opare-Otoo, has provided tips on how to lose weight naturally without taking in slim teas or slimming concoctions.



In Ghana, obesity is showing a rising trend and weight loss initiatives are being practiced by individuals.



People especially women have resorted to using various ways of reducing their weight to get the perfect body shape that they want or the flat tummy that they desire to have.

Slim teas, slimming concoctions, and waist trainers are often used to reduce weight but Mrs. Renee Opare-Otoo said there are only proper two natural ways that one can use to reduce or control his/her weight.



"Generally, in losing weight, we first look at the total amount of your calories, if you are eating much more than your body require, that means you will be storing fat or energy in the form of excess fat so we may need to cut down on your total amount of calories."



"And if you increase your physical activity levels, it helps you to burn a lot of energy faster so that you will not be storing excess fat. So if you combine the two. it will help you lose weight."



"Also, you have to eat a bit of healthy protein because as you are losing weight you may tend to have some muscles so you that you don’t look cachexia," she said in an interview on TV3's WarmUpPlus show.



