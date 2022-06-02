Digitization best way to deal with royalty challenges - SACEM

Akotchaye Okio

Having an annual average collection of one point five billion Euros and a quarterly distribution to over three hundred thousand artistes and composers, authorities at the Society of Authors and Music Composers (SACEM) say digitization is the best way out for creative people.

According to them, artists can earn more on digital platforms and also track their gains when they register with collecting societies and agencies.



With the evolution of the digital world, International Development Officer for Africa at Society of Authors and Music Composers (SACEM), Akotchaye Okio, says digitization is the best bet for artistes.



He explains that for any artist to make the most of his creation, their best bet is to conform to digital growth.

He stated also, that even though Ghanaian acts are not as popular in France as their Nigerian counterparts, their talent is enormous and urged them to be more present.



Meanwhile, executive director of International affairs, Caroline Champarnaud says it’ll be prudent for artistes outside France to register with SACEM and gain from their craft.