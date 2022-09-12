1
Menu
Entertainment

Diminutive actors lift coffin of late colleague Baba Fabregas as he's laid to rest

BABA FABREGAS FUNERAL Funeral of late diminutive actor, Baba Fabregas

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Late Kumawood actor, Baba Fabregas, has been laid to rest after he passed away in Nigeria.

In a video making rounds on TikTok which has amassed over 140,000 likes and close to a million views, it was disclosed that the actor was laid in state at Adankwame school park in the Ashanti Region.

The video captured a lot of people attending the funeral along with Kumawood actors.

Relatives of the diminutive actor were captured crying and wailing while his coffin was conveyed to the cemetery after some diminutive actors carried it.

Among the people who were spotted carrying the coffin were Sumsum Ahuofedua and Kwame Ahenfie, who wore customised T-Shirts with the actor’s face on them.

Akwasi Agya Adu, brother of Fabregas confirmed the tragic death of the 27-year-old Kumawood actor.

According to a narration by his brother, the diminutive actor passed away in Nigeria after complaining about a headache and discomfort after eating food a female friend served him.



Watch our latest programmes below:







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II