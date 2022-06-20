Diminutive student steals show as Black Sherif shakes Adisco

Black Sherif performs at Adisadel College

Blacko joins Boomplay’s Golden club



Blacko says 100M streams confirms he can achieve anything he sets his mind to



The reigning most streamed artiste in Ghana, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, affectionately known as Black Sherif ensured students of Adisadel College had value for their money as he gave the boys a sterling performance on Saturday, June 18.



Black Sherif performed all his hits songs for the students, right from his banger ‘Money’ to his most recent single, ‘Kwaku the Traveler.’



During his performance, Blacko was joined on stage by a first-year student who also happens to be the shortest and smallish student in the school.

The contrast in the body stature of the two personalities and the passion with which they both performed the songs of Black Sherif took the performance to another level.



The ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ hitmaker has hit 100 million streams on Africa’s most defining streaming and music download platform, Boomplay. This new achievement makes Black Sherif the first Ghanaian artiste to reach the 100 million streams milestone on the streaming platform.



This feat also means Blacko joins the short list of distinguished African musicians who are members of Boomplay’s Golden Club. The club basically consist of singers who have over 100 million streams on the platform.



Other singers on Boomplay’s Golden Club are Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay and Rayvanny.



Reacting to his new record in an interview with Citi News, Black Sherif said this milestone to him is a confirmation that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.

“Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay in such a short time and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this feat is a big deal to me. As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action. Big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now,” Black Sherif shared.



Here is a video of Black Sherif performing at Adisco.



