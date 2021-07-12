Display of royalty, class as Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah’s daughter ties the knot

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter, Nana Dromo with her husband

• Daughter of the Royal House Chapel General Overseer, got married in a ‘royal themed’ ceremony

• Naa Dromo and her husband wore beautiful Arabian robes for their pre-wedding photoshoot



• The wedding ceremony took place on July 10, 2021



Just like an ‘Arabian king and his queen’, daughter of Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Naa Dromo tied the knot with her husband in a ‘royal themed’ wedding ceremony which took place in Accra on July 10, 2021.



From the pre-wedding photos to the main ceremony, one could tell that the Apostle General’s family and the groom’s family really outdid themselves.



In the pre-wedding photos, the couple was captured in an all-expensive-looking robe which is said to have been purchased from Turkey.

And oh! The display of horses and chariots at the wedding was just a sight to behold.



Not forgetting the groom’s epic entrance in which he was carried in a palanquin to the bride’s family house, accompanied by a group of ‘Adowa' dancers.



Themed #Royal affair, the bride who was adorned in a neatly woven ‘Bonwire kente’ had over 30 bridesmaids.



The colors for the wedding were; Royal blue, red and gold.





Watch the video below
















