Disrespectful Tracey Boakye didn't invite us to her wedding - FIPAG

Actress Tracy Boakye's decision not to invite members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) to her wedding on July 29 has attracted the wrath of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Mawule Ekpe Peter, nicknamed Abro.

Abro has tagged Tracey as a disrespectful card-bearing member of FIPAG for failing to inform and invite leaders and members to her wedding.



This, he explained, influenced their decision to boycott her much-talked-about wedding, dubbed #Francy22 which took place in Kumasi.



"Tracey Boakye is a member of FIPAG. Her ID card is presently lying at our office...she didn't invite us to her wedding, the reason why we also didn't show up. I will just say she is disrespectful, forgetting that the movie industry made her. She just didn't start by producing movies; we cast her in movies...so such a production team shouldn't be exempted from your wedding.



"It is not by force to invite us, just maybe we couldn't have even made it, but it would have been nice. It doesn't matter if you wanted an intimate wedding, so I, for instance, wouldn't waste my time attending it. She didn't invite us. I am the national PRO, our Secretary didn't receive any letter," Abro revealed in an interview on Ambassador TV.



The PRO of FIPAG added that it was his prayer that Tracey's marriage with Frank Badu Ntiamoah survives but condemned the practice of flaunting her new marriage on social media.



He mentioned that actresses like Nana Ama McBrown and Mercy Asiedu, who were nurtured by FIPAG, have successful marriages.

"My greatest wish is for Tracey Boakye's marriage to stand the test of time. The female actors we nurture can boast of having successful marriages. Take a look at Mercy Asiedu and Nana Ama McBrown...I will only advise her to keep mute and enjoy her marriage," he admonished in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Watch the videos below:











OPD/BOG