‘Disrespectful’ Zionfelix writes the worst stories about me – Shatta Wale

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a bid to attack some industry gatekeepers, including the likes of Andy Dosty, Deputy Tourism Minister Mark Okraku Mantey and others, blogger Zionfelix received his share of jabs from Shatta Wale during Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show on October 6, 2022.

According to the dancehall musician, Zionfelix tops the list of bloggers who usually peddle falsehoods about him, adding that the blogger doesn’t respect his brand.

“As for that Zion guy, I don’t even want to hear about him. I know this because I am on the field. The whole of Ghana, he writes the worst stories about me. He doesn’t respect me and my hustle,” Shatta told the host, Paul Adom Otchere.

The Shatta Movement (SM) boss, who believes there is a calculated plan by the Ghanaian entertainment media to sabotage his image, established that the sector needs an overhauling.

To him, that particular field is dominated by unqualified and clueless individuals.

“I think the Ghanaian entertainment media needs to be detached from the general media fraternity because they are not professionals. Everybody just wakes up and he or she is a blogger. There is no qualification for such things. Presenters will sit in their studio and invite their friends to talk about things they know nothing about. The president should dissolve that sector and replace it with a new set of journalists,” he added.

