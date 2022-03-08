0
Ditch my old verses, come for new ones - Efya beckons artistes

Efya Light9.png Efya advises artistes she worked with three years ago to come for new verses

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efya sends message to artistes she's worked with before

Efya says she isn't the same

Sarkodie supports Efya’s post

Ghanaian songstress, Janet Awindor, popularly known as Efya in showbiz, has requested of any musician she has worked with to not release their song if it's been over three years.

According to a tweet by the female vocalist, she has improved as a person in all aspects and that includes her vocal prowess.

“PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n its past 3 years .!! PLS DON'T DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song,” she said on March 7, 2022.

Sarkodie, who shares a close relationship with Efya, retweeted her post with a word in support: ‘This!!!’.

Some artistes and fans who chanced on the tweet have also shared their reactions to the post.

