Divorce rates are high because people watch too much telenovela – Sam George

Sam George has established that the habit of projecting superficial ideologies from telenovelas onto marriages is one of the leading causes of divorce.

Describing the situation as delusional, the Ningo Prampram MP said the fairy tale mindset that is usually carved in the minds of some of these viewers creates some level of high expectations and impatience in them.



“Divorce rates are high because people are watching too much telenovela. Movies have taught us a certain culture of impatience. No two people can live together without issues. In most movies, the guy does something the lady doesn’t like, then she calls her lawyer and sues him and they end the marriage. They both go their separate ways. They move on and find someone better. That’s not real life. Movies are scripts. At a point, they tell you to cut and take it again. In life, there is no cut.



“That’s one of the things the LGBTQ people are doing with the movies, in 2011 when I went to Kumasi, if anyone heard about money sacrifice, it was a scary thing. So, we were accustomed to it by the power of movies. So that’s the challenge of marriage as well in young couples,” he stated in an interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi.



Sharing insights on what he does outside the confines of work, the controversial Member of Parliament said he mostly spends quality time with his wife.



“When I am not doing politics, I am lying by my wife,” he established in an interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi.



Sam George, who recently celebrated 11 years of marriage with his wife, established that it entails a lot of work.

“It’s been a good journey. Marriage is work but it is a good enterprise, especially when you’re doing it with the right person. Marriage is not a noun; it is a verb.”



On how he handles misunderstandings with his wife, Sam George said he has devised a new strategy of keeping mute and remaining resolute.



“I used to free my mind when I was angry. I say whatever is on my mind but now I have stopped that because I have realized that after we settle our fights, I realize some of the things I said were totally wrong. Maybe in some cases, I was the one who was initially offended, but because of the things I said, now I have to apologize. But you see, even the tongue and teeth fight. The only reason I will support walking away from a marriage is emotional and physical abuse,” he added.



