Divorcees will go to hell - Kumchacha

Kumchacha 12 Clergyman, Kumchacha

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumchacha says God frowns against divorce

Kumchacha says God hates all sins

Kumchacha shares what God thinks about divorce quoting the bible

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has urged people individuals to avoid getting divorced because it will take many souls to hell.

Quoting Malachi 2:16 to support his claim, Kumchacha said God frowns on any kind of sin including divorce.

“Those who will go to hell will be more than the thieves in Katanmanto. Do you know what is in Malachi 2:16, do you know what is there?

“God says he hates divorce, I hate it. God hates liar, gossips, backbiting, greed, and hates every sin,” he said in an interview with Okay FM.

In an earlier sermon from 2021, the controversial man of God said any divorcee who remarries is bound to hell fire.

He added that whoever marries a divorcee is equally going to hell and there are no two ways about it, quoting Mathew 5:31-32.

“It has been said, ‘Anyone who divorces his wife must give her a certificate of divorce. “But I tell you that anyone who divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, makes her the victim of adultery, and anyone who marries a divorced woman commits adultery,” he said.

