‘Do I look like I do drugs?’ – King Promise responds to Delay's 'weird question'

King Promise

King Promise has unequivocally stated that he does not do drugs.

As Delay wrapped up her interview with King Promise, she sought to find out from the musician if he was into drugs, a question many interviewers ask their celebrity guests following perceptions that most showbiz personalities use drugs and become addicts.



Her question “Are you doing drugs?” which she emitted with a demeanour of a concerned and curious ‘big sister’ elicited a response “Do I look like I do drugs?” from King Promise who laughed hysterically.



“You never know,” said Delay who was equally laughing.



While stating that all he does is alcohol, King Promise described Delay’s question as weird.



“That’s a very weird question,” he said.



Meanwhile, Delay has expressed how elated she is about the progress King Promise has made as far as his music career is concerned.

“I love the fact that four, five years ago, when you came on the show, you were really grounded and I think you’re even more grounded now than then. Level-headed, humble as always…” she said.



Siding with the host of the show, King Promise said: “I know where I come from. It’s not like it’s a bad place but we’re in a better space than before. I’m from Nungua and now, I get to take care of my family, put food on the table; there are people that depend on you and you can’t jeopardize this by being stupid.”



Born Gregory Bortey Newman, the musician has a number of songs to his credit including ‘Oh yeah’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Tokyo’, ‘CCTV’, ‘Chop Life’ and ‘Ginger’. He is out with an album ‘5 Star’.







BB