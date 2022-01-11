‘Do what your father couldn’t do’ – Sonnie Badu to Andre Ayew after Morocco defeat

Sonnie Badu is the head pastor of Rockhill Church

Rockhill Chapel Founder, Sonnie Badu, has offered some prayers to the Ghana Black Stars team particularly, Andre Ayew, following their 1-0 defeat to the Moroccans in the ongoing 2022 AFCON tournament.



Many Ghanaians on social media have expressed disappointment in the Black Stars’ painful loss in their match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Rev. Sonnie Badu who also appeared devastated by the defeat prayed that the ‘Can do’ spirit of some great football legends including Abedi Pele, be bestowed upon his son, Andrew Ayew.

“Where is the spirit of Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Tony Baffoe, Stanely Abora, Sam Johnson, Emmanuel Armah, Steven Appiah, Muntari, Essien, Penstil, Layea Kingston, Richard Kingston, Prince Tagoe, John Mensah, Lamptey, Ablade Kuma, Grago Mohammed? These are literally names we would see and shake ……I really pray the boys to pull through and make us proud …Show up well in the next game. This loss is painful, and Andre Ayew I pray your father's spirit comes on you in this tournament. Do what he could not do … lift the trophy ….Good luck boys,” He wrote on Instagram.



Sonnie Badu however attributed the loss of the Black Stars team to what he termed as greed and politics on the part of stakeholders.



“In my view, politics and greed are what’s killing Africa and every good thing we have. I feel there are top and hungry local players who will die for the nation and our records show that. Right from starlets to mid-Top until they breakthrough, they do all they can to win trophies,” he added.



